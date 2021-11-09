PPS board OKs cash incentives for current, future workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Portland Public School board unanimously approved a cash incentives to bring in new hires.

The plan will give $750 referral fees to current PPS workers and give para-educators a $3000 retention bonuse for staying throughout the school year.

The board said decisions like this are critical right now.

“We can see the labor impacts affecting industries across the country, particularly schools, and I just appreciate the flexibility,” said PPS board member Andrew Scott. “I think this is what top employers are doing in public and private sector is figuring out ways to incentivize and bring people into the workforce as needed.”

Late last month the Beaverton School District launched its own incentive program designed to entice substitute teachers.