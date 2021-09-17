PPS cancels routes over bus driver shortage

Benson, Lincoln High have routes that are canceled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ongoing bus driver shortage caused Portland Public Schools to cancel some routes.

KOIN 6 News obtained an email that went to parents on Friday detailing the 13 canceled routes. They affect Benson Polytechnic and Lincoln High schools.

Another 11 schools will see routes changed to make up for this.

The email from PPS said “the current shortage is not likely to be resolved soon,” but they’re working on a number of solutions, including asking the state for support. Officials said there will be “about 10-15 bus routes, on average, not running each day.”

The canceled routes at Benson are routes 120, 133, 138, 139 and 228. The canceled routes at Lincoln High School are 22, 24 25, 26, 31, 32, 33 and 34.

A detailed list of all the other affected routes and more information from PPS is posted on their website.