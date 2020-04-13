PPS Chromebook handout resumes as distance learning deadline arrives

The district is asking you to follow new guidelines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools will resume handing out Chromebooks on Monday, which is the deadline for distance learning across all Oregon school districts.

PPS says staff has sanitized and packaged enough computers for any student who may need one. They will be implementing changes to the pickup system, after there were major traffic issues last week while people lined up for the Chromebooks.

If your child is still in need of one, the district is asking you to follow these new guidelines:

If your last name begins with “a” through “m,” you may pick one up Monday.

If your last name begins with “n” through “z,” you are asked to pick it up Tuesday.

Anyone remaining can pick one up Wednesday through Friday.

Parents may pick one up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at four locations: Jefferson High School, Franklin High School, Roosevelt High School and the Portland Public Schools District office. Parents must have a student ID or ID number with them.

The district is also asking you follow safety guidelines.

They say if you are driving, please stay inside your vehicle and a staff member will bring a computer to you. There is also a walk-up line if you are on foot, but they ask that you stay six feet away from people at all times.

Finally, they ask that you wear a face covering, per the current CDC recommendations.

Distance learning a headache for plenty of local parents

Last week, Governor Brown announced all schools in the state will be closed through the academic year. The Oregon Department of Education marked Monday as the deadline for when the school districts must begin distance learning.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do