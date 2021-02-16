PPS closes buildings, cancels distance learning due to outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Tuesday, all Portland Public School buildings will be closed because of the power outages caused by winter weather.

Online comprehensive distance learning will not be offered. Child care, athletics, SUN food pantries and all other school-based activities will be canceled as well. However, PPS does expect to provide meals as usual at its meal hubs tomorrow.

If you need access to meals, use the Oregon Food Bank Food Finder. For those that need shelter, call 211 or go to Multnomah County’s website for more information.