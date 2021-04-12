PPS custodians, nutrition workers rally over pay

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Custodians and nutrition services workers rallied Monday in front of Portland’s Grover Cleveland High School to bring attention to their ongoing bargaining situation with Portland Public Schools.

Nutrition workers want a one-time hazard payment of $1500, while custodial staff are asking for adequate union staffing to clean and disinfect buildings.

“We deserve better, we deserve respect from PPS, and if this is how they treat the people who feed your children, the people who keep the schools clean for your children, the people who keep the school safe for your children, I have no words,” said nutrition services employee Veronica Duczek.

Officials with PPS told KOIN 6 News they are working to hire 30 more custodians, and that employees in this union have gotten raises and will get raises again.