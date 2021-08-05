PPS details COVID safety measures ahead of fully reopening

A child puts her mask back on after finishing lunch at a socially distanced table in the cafeteria of Medora Elementary School on March 17, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools on Thursday confirmed plans to fully reopen classrooms on September 1 with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

All PPS staff and students will wear masks indoors, regardless if they are vaccinated. PPS said they have age-appropriate masks in stock for students who need them. Students and staff must also keep three feet physical distance from each other. Classroom will be stocked with disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

There will be testing for symptomatic students and staff.

Other measures include upgrading central air filters in every school building and having HEPA filters are in every classroom and on school buses.

While the CDC strongly recommends requiring students, teachers and staff to wear masks this school year, the decision ultimately lies with each school district to decide.