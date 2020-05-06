PPS, DoorDash partner for deliveries to vulnerable students

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. Teachers across the country report their attempts at distance learning induced by the pandemic are failing to reach large numbers of students. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Fund for Portland Public Schools has partnered with DoorDash in order to deliver meals and school materials to medically vulnerable students and to those who do not have access to transportation.

The Fund for PPS, the fundraising non-profit arm of PPS, announced the DoorDash partnership on Wednesday. While PPS has several meal sites still open throughout the week, there are some students who cannot go to those sites, due to either lack of adequate transportation or a compromised immune system.

Together with the delivery service of DoorDash, the Fund for PPS has already put Chromebooks, learning materials and thousands of meals into the hands of 450 students who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to go out and get them on their own.

“Thanks to the generous support of DoorDash, our most vulnerable students received daily meal drop offs and learning materials directly to their home during this difficult health crisis,” said Jonathan Garcia of PPS. “As districts across the nation wrestle with how to adjust to the new normal created by COVID-19, this partnership is an excellent example of innovation and public-private collaboration.”

During these unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, people can become very isolated. Initiatives like these, however, are keeping kids and their teachers stay connected.