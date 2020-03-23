PPS food distribution paused for ‘Spring Break’

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools will not be handing out meals to families for the week of March 23-27.
This coming week was scheduled to be “Spring Break” — which means schools were planning to be closed anyway. Officials with PPS say they’ll resume the meal service on Monday, March 30.
