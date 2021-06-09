PPS free meal pickup continues throughout summer

A cafeteria worker puts together sandwiches for free meals as part of Stamford Public Schools’ “Grab and Go Meals for Kids” program, which is part of the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 17, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. child each day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools will continue to deliver free meals to kids throughout the summer months.

Starting June 21, grab-and-go meal sacks with breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at 15 PPS sites.

The pickups are from 3-4 PM at these sites, Monday-Friday through August 20.

Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary (620 N Fremont St.)

Bridger K-9 School (7910 SE Market St.)

Faubion PK-8 School (2930 NE Dekum St.)

Franklin High School (5405 SE Woodward St.)

George Middle School (10000 N Burr Ave.)

Grant High School (2245 NE 36th Ave.)

Grout Elementary (3119 SE Holgate Blvd.)

Ida B. Wells High School (1151 SW Vermont St.)

Kelly Elementary (9030 SE Cooper St.)

Lane Middle School (7200 SE 60th Ave.)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary (4906 NE 6th Ave.)

Roosevelt High School (6941 N Central St.)

Roseway Heights Middle School (7334 NE Siskiyou St.)

Sitton Elementary (9930 N Smith St.)

Woodmere Elementary (7900 SE Duke St.)

The meals are free for all kids in the community, regardless if they are enrolled at a PPS school.

Also, in partnership with Portland Parks and Recreation, daily free meals and activities will be offered throughout the city in the following parks June 21-August 20:

Alberta Park (NE 19th Ave. and NE Jarrett St.): noon-1 p.m.

Columbia Park (N Woolsey Ave. and N Winchell St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Cully Park (5810 NE 72nd Ave.): noon-1 p.m.

Essex Park (SE 76th Ave. and Center St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Harrison Park (SE 84th Ave. and Harrison St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Holly Farm Park (10819 SW Capitol Hwy.): noon-1 p.m.

Irving Park (875 NE Fremont St.): noon-1 p.m.

Kenton Park (N Delaware Ave. and N Kilpatrick St.): noon-1 p.m.

Khunamokwst Park (5200 NE Alberta St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Lents Park (SE 92nd Ave. and SE Steele St.): noon-1 p.m.

McCoy Park (N Newman Ave. and N Newark St.): noon-1 p.m.

Montavilla Park (NE 82nd Ave. and NE Glisan St.): noon-1 p.m.

Scott Park (SE 72nd Ave. and SE Ramona St.): noon-1 p.m.

Peninsula Park (700 N Rosa Parks Way): noon-1 p.m.

Raymond Park (SE 118th Ave. and SE Liebe St.): noon-1 p.m.

Johns Park (8427 N Central St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Stephens Creek Crossing (6715 SW 26th Ave.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Verdell B. Rutherford (1599 SE 167th Ave.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Wilkes Park (NE Sandy Blvd. and NE 154th Ave.): noon-1 p.m.

You can find the PPS Nutrition Service website here. You can also email nutritionservices@pps.net or call 503-916-3399.