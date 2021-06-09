PPS free meal pickup continues throughout summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools will continue to deliver free meals to kids throughout the summer months.
Starting June 21, grab-and-go meal sacks with breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at 15 PPS sites.
The pickups are from 3-4 PM at these sites, Monday-Friday through August 20.
- Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary (620 N Fremont St.)
- Bridger K-9 School (7910 SE Market St.)
- Faubion PK-8 School (2930 NE Dekum St.)
- Franklin High School (5405 SE Woodward St.)
- George Middle School (10000 N Burr Ave.)
- Grant High School (2245 NE 36th Ave.)
- Grout Elementary (3119 SE Holgate Blvd.)
- Ida B. Wells High School (1151 SW Vermont St.)
- Kelly Elementary (9030 SE Cooper St.)
- Lane Middle School (7200 SE 60th Ave.)
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary (4906 NE 6th Ave.)
- Roosevelt High School (6941 N Central St.)
- Roseway Heights Middle School (7334 NE Siskiyou St.)
- Sitton Elementary (9930 N Smith St.)
- Woodmere Elementary (7900 SE Duke St.)
The meals are free for all kids in the community, regardless if they are enrolled at a PPS school.
Also, in partnership with Portland Parks and Recreation, daily free meals and activities will be offered throughout the city in the following parks June 21-August 20:
- Alberta Park (NE 19th Ave. and NE Jarrett St.): noon-1 p.m.
- Columbia Park (N Woolsey Ave. and N Winchell St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Cully Park (5810 NE 72nd Ave.): noon-1 p.m.
- Essex Park (SE 76th Ave. and Center St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Harrison Park (SE 84th Ave. and Harrison St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Holly Farm Park (10819 SW Capitol Hwy.): noon-1 p.m.
- Irving Park (875 NE Fremont St.): noon-1 p.m.
- Kenton Park (N Delaware Ave. and N Kilpatrick St.): noon-1 p.m.
- Khunamokwst Park (5200 NE Alberta St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Lents Park (SE 92nd Ave. and SE Steele St.): noon-1 p.m.
- McCoy Park (N Newman Ave. and N Newark St.): noon-1 p.m.
- Montavilla Park (NE 82nd Ave. and NE Glisan St.): noon-1 p.m.
- Scott Park (SE 72nd Ave. and SE Ramona St.): noon-1 p.m.
- Peninsula Park (700 N Rosa Parks Way): noon-1 p.m.
- Raymond Park (SE 118th Ave. and SE Liebe St.): noon-1 p.m.
- Johns Park (8427 N Central St.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Stephens Creek Crossing (6715 SW 26th Ave.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Verdell B. Rutherford (1599 SE 167th Ave.): 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Wilkes Park (NE Sandy Blvd. and NE 154th Ave.): noon-1 p.m.
You can find the PPS Nutrition Service website here. You can also email nutritionservices@pps.net or call 503-916-3399.