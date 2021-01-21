PPS graduation rate up in 2020, outpaces Oregon rate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools not only had the highest percentage of graduates since adopting a cohort model in 2010, the graduation rate was higher than the statewide average.

That’s what PPS officials said Thursday when then releaased the graduation rates for the 2019-2020 school year.

A total of 83.7% of PPS seniors graduated in 2020, more than a percentage point higher than the statewide rate of 82.6%.

Other statistics released by PPS for the 2019-2020 academic year:

Graduation rate for students of color is over 75%

Black students had a 4.4% increase from 2018-2019

Native American students had a graduation rate of 57.1%

Latinx students had a 4.1% increase from 2018-2019

Students with disabilities had a 38.9% gain in the past 10 years and a 7.2% increase from 2018-2019

Over 3 years, the graduation trends show Black students (12.3%), Latinx students (4.8%), multi-racial (4.8%) and White students (5.2%) all registered gains.

The cohort model PPS adopted in 2010 considers students to be on-time graduates if they earn a diploma — regular or modified — within 4 years of entering high school. Over the past 10 years, the ontime graduation rate has increased 25.1%, officials said.

In a statement, PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said he’s pleased with the trend but there is a lot of work to do.

“The 2019-20 numbers also serve as another indication that the investments we are making, the supports and counseling we are providing and our overall attention to students, are all paying dividends,” he said. “Much of this work is made possible by funding streams including Measure 98 and the Student Investment Account, and all of our success is due to the immeasurable hard work by our educators, administrators, community-based partners and, especially, our students.”