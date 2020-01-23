PPS graduation rates top 80%, highest in decade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 80% of Portland Public Schools students graduated in the 2018-19 school year, the highest graduation rates since the cohort model was adopted a decade ago, officials said in a release Thursday morning.

Overall, 80.5% of PPS students graduated from high school, with gains in graduation rates for African-American, multi-racial and Latinx students, all between 72.3% and 72.6%. These graduation gains exceeded gains for the State of Oregon as a whole.

Over the past 3 years, trends show Latinx student graduation increased 7.1%. Multi-racial students had a 5.8% hike, African-Americans 4.9% and white students 4.6%.

In 2010, Oregon adopted the cohort model, a more rigorous model for graduation. Students are considered graduates if they earn a diploma within 4 years of entering high school.

In a statement, PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said:

“I believe these improved outcomes are a testament to the collective effort of our students, educators and community partners. We have been intentional about our commitment to better support all of our students, while placing a special emphasis on our historically underserved students. While we recognize that we have much more work to do, these improved graduation numbers are an indication that our strategies and investments are having a positive impact on our high school students’ outcomes, especially our Black and Native students.”

SALEM

Salem-Keizer Public Schools officials said almost 8 in 10 students graduated in 4 years, with the biggest increase seen in black and African-American students. Those students saw a 19% increase from the previous school year. Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, American Indian and Alaska Native students also saw about a 9% hike in graduation rates.

The overall graduation rate of 79.13% is a 7% gain since 2016. McKay High (6.3%) and South Salem High (5.96%) had notable gains.

McNary High, Sprague High and West Salem High all had graduation rates above 90%.

