PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland School Board posted notice of a special Sunday online meeting for the “consideration of a collective bargaining agreement.”

The virtual public meeting is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. and will be livestreamed. Public comment will be accepted.

The notice was published at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The school district is required to post notice of these meetings 24 hours in advance.

Additional meetings are also scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Sunday and noon on Monday.

Anyone who wants to comment can write and submit to PublicComment@pps.net. This will be shared with the board, student representative, and district executive leadership.

Officials have not confirmed any deal, but the push is on from both the district and the teachers to try and get school back in session on Monday.

Negotiators for both sides met every day this week except Thanksgiving. Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers continued to work with a state mediator to settle a contract agreeable to all parties.

Agreements were reached on parental involvement on class size committees, student overage thresholds, and building safety issues.

However a plan for making up classtime lost during the strike and compensation for a newly added day to the contract school year remained sticking points by midday Saturday.

KOIN 6 News will have more information throughout the day.