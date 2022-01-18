PPS nurses: Lack of COVID precautions to blame for school closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 36 school nurses sent a signed letter to Portland Public Schools on Sunday claiming schools in the district are closing because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, instead of staffing shortages.

The letter states the district is blaming the closures on teachers who call out sick, rather than supporting the teachers and staff that are sick and having to quarantine.

Along with that, the nurses state there are not enough nurses or safety measures in the schools to alleviate the number of cases.

“Messaging that schools are safe — without taking the steps to make them safe — does not keep children safe,” PPS nurses said in part.

Last week, many districts in the metro area and Vancouver announced schools would be transitioning to remote learning temporarily.

As of January 11, more than 17,000 Portland metro students were going remote for at least a short time

Additionally, PPS said almost 400 teachers were out sick and about 25% of students were also out of the classroom last Tuesday.

“There are so many exposures and cases in PPS schools that, despite our best efforts, the district’s COVID-19 tracking data is woefully behind,” said the nurses. “The result is that the information that PPS leaders are using for decision-making is out of date and inaccurate.”

