PPS parents get first look at back-to-school schedules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School is about to start for students in the Portland area and parents are getting their first look at what kind of schedules they can expect as distance learning continues.

Portland Public Schools released three sample schedules for elementary, middle and high schools on Thursday. It will be up to each school to send out specific schedules in the coming days before school starts on September 2.

The sample schedules set aside blocks of time for each subject but these will vary depending on whether students are learning at their own pace or learning together through online classes.

PPS leaders said they listened to feedback when creating the schedules. Some schedule elements are firm, such as office hours for teachers, but others have a level of flexibility.

“What is flexible is the start and end times,” said PPS Chief of Schools Dr. Shawn Bird. “We have heard from families we already arranged childcare. We have elementary children we would like to start at during the regular school. We allowed that flexibility to our building leaders.”

Bird said it was important to PPS to allow time for students to interact in real-time with their teachers and also time to work on their own with tasks like “reading a book, writing in a journal—sometimes watching videos online.” They also wanted students to be able to engage with their families and seek help during teacher office hours.

The first two weeks of school will operate under a “soft start” schedule to allow teachers, parents, families and students to get to know each other, figure out student needs and go over distance learning. The main schedules will go into effect on September 14.