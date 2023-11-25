PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers are bargaining into the weekend, continuing to work with a state mediator to settle a contract on which both parties agree.

Agreements were reached on parental involvement on class size committees, student overage thresholds, and building safety issues.

However, according to the district, both them and PAT still have to work out a plan for making up class time lost during the strike. But, if needed, they intend to return students to class before that is fully resolved.

“We cannot possibly say it enough: we want students back in school as soon as possible,” stressed PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero and the PPS board in a statement Friday night.

The district expects to further update the public Saturday.