PPS proposes 3rd new boundary plan, delays implementing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third proposal for new boundaries was unveiled by Portland Public Schools Thursday night, an effort to balance the number of students while also finding homes for several programs.

Among the programs needing homes are Chinese and Spanish immersion and creative science. In this latest proposal, creative science would move to Bridger Elementary.

PPS leaders also announced they’re delaying when boundaries will move because of ongoing staffing challenges.

Changes will be put into place in Fall 2023 instead of next school year.