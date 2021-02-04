PPS, Salem-Keizer plan for limited student returns

There are some differences in the district plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s two largest school districts are making plans to bring students back, at least in a limited basis, soon. But there are differences between Portland and Salem.

Portland Public Schools

If they’re not already, parents with students in Portland Public Schools will become familiar with the acronym LIPI — that is, Limited In-Person Instruction.

PPS is planning to bring their elementary students back first for hybrid learning in April, alternating between at-home and in-classroom teaching.

LIPI is an on-campus model designed to help specific groups of students with the greatest need at all grade levels. After reviewing data, PPS identified those students to invite them to the program.

But to be clear: LIPI supplements distance learning. It does not replace it.

PPS will introduce and open LIPI across schools in 3 phases. Madison High School is testing the waters this week with nearly 20 more schools in the district set to enter Phase 1 of LIPI on Monday. Phases 2 and 3 follow in a bi-weekly manner.

The parameters of LIPI include cohorts of no more than 20 students; students are limited to 2 cohorts a week; masks are required, as is physical distancing; and each LIPI session is no longer than 2 hours.

Salem-Keizer School District

Oregon’s second-largest school district is preparing to open up its doors in March. Many teachers are getting vaccinated within the Salem-Keizer district, keeping them on track to be protected and able to open in March.

Salem-Keizer: Return to Learn Update

Elementary students are being prioritized. The district will start blended learning (also known as hybrid learning) for kindergartners and first graders. Other elementary grade levels will be added incrementally and by March 15, they play to have K-5 on the blended model.

For middle and high school students, Salem-Keizer plans to expand in-person supports for high school seniors, students with disabilities and struggling students. Their goal is to expand extra-curricular activities in the 3rd quarter.

By the 4th quarter, they’re hoping to start hybrid learning for the older students.

Out of the 4 key components that allow schools to reopen, the biggest change is that the COVID metrics for reopening are now advisory, not mandatory. That allows local districts to decide what’s best for them.

Still, schools must have school-based safety teams tasked with ensuring and enforcing COVID protocols.. They’re required to have onsite rapid COVID-19 testing. Districts must also offer a comprehensive distance learning option.