PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although he announced he’s leaving his job in mid-February, Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero was still working Tuesday.

Guerrero is expected to visit Markham Elementary early Tuesday to restock the school’s book vending machine. Later in the morning, the superintendent is slated to tour the Multiple Pathways to Graduation Building at the former Benson Polytechnic High School.

And although his visits are designed to focus attention on the students and the progress being made in the Portland Public Schools, the media questions will largely focus on his decision to step down February 16.

The announcement came on the heels of an historic and contentious teachers strike in Portland. Guerrero has led PPS for nearly 7 years.

Gov. Tina Kotek said she was surprised by Guerrero’s announcement that he’s leaving February 16.

“He led (the district) through a pandemic, he led through a contentious teachers’ strike,” Kotek said. “Maybe he just needs a break.”

“I’m just really appreciative today of what he’s done in the past 6 years getting us back on track,” said PPS board member Julia Brim-Edwards. She led the recruitment that brought Guerrero to Portland in 2017.

Katia Fleischman, who is both a PPS teacher and a parent of a PPS student, said she feels like this could be a fresh start.

“I would love to see somebody who is familiar with our school system and our city and our communities,” Fleischman said. “Portland’s school system is so vast.”

Brim-Edwards said nothing has yet been decided on who or how to replace Guerrero.

“I assume we’re going to talk how we’ll organize a full recruitment for the next superintendent and whether we hire an interim superintendent,” she told KOIN 6 News, “but that will be something the whole board decides.”

KOIN 6 News reporter Jami Seymore contributed to this report.