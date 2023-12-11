PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the heels of a historic and contentious teachers’ strike, Portland Public Schools announced Monday that Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero will be stepping down early next year.

According to Portland Public Schools, Guerrero told the board Monday that he will not be seeking a third contract extension and his final day will be February 16, 2024.

Guerrero has been superintendent of the district for seven years and he shared in a message that he is grateful for his time serving.

“I am grateful for the trust and opportunity to have led Portland Public Schools for the past seven school years,” said Superintendent Guerrero. “During my tenure, we worked tirelessly to provide our 44,000 amazing Portland students with excellent classroom experiences every day. I am immensely proud of my team’s contribution to our school district’s 170-year history. I want to thank every educator, principal, central office staff, community partner, and family for supporting our mission to make PPS a better experience for every student.”

During his time as superintendent, Guerrero weathered the storm of COVID-19, the district said, mitigating the effects of the pandemic on students while improving graduation rates from 81% when he started in 2017 to 85.7% in 2022.

“During my tenure, my main priority was to work urgently and diligently to create high-quality teaching and learning conditions,” said Guerrero. “I remain optimistic that the future of PPS will be bright and that the community’s vision for student success is soon realized.”

His tenure at the helm of PPS will also be marked by a teachers’ strike that wiped out classes for all of November 2023.

The PPS Board of Leadership also lifted Guerrero’s accomplishments and shared that in the coming days, they will begin the search for an interim superintendent.