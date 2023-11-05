PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Negotiations between the Portland Public School District and the Portland Association of Teachers continued Sunday in an effort to end the first-ever strike in the district.

PAT President Angela Bonilla on Saturday said the union was ” encouraged by the improved dialogue on key issues in negotiations,” but said the district “has a long way to go to get our students what they need, settle this contract and get educators and students back into the classrooms.”

The teachers’ union said if no deal is reached this weekend, picketing will continue early Monday.

Teacher pay, planning time and class sizes are among the biggest issues on the table.

“We will work as much as we need to arrive at a fair settlement that honors their work, but also make sure we’re fiscally responsible to continue to operate a premier school system in Oregon,” PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said.

As for school on Monday, the district said it will notify families before 7 p.m. Sunday as to what’s ahead.

