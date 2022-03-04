PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Masks will be optional for students and staff at Portland Public Schools beginning March 14, the district announced in a press release Friday.

The policy shift affects every PPS building and comes after Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that mask requirements for indoor public spaces would be lifted on March 12.

Brown cited decreasing hospitalization and case numbers as evidence for the change in mask rules, which still recommends face coverings be worn in indoor public settings. While the state chose to lift the mandate, it initially left the decision to keep or repeal any requirement up to local school districts.

PPS is the first major school district in the Portland metro area to announce masks would become optional.

The district said it based its decision to repeal the requirement on multiple criteria, including guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and its new tool that classifies every U.S. county by COVID-19 risk level. Multnomah County currently sits in the CDC’s “low” risk category, requiring lower amounts of precautions to be taken against the virus than other counties designated as higher-risk.

PPS said the decision also follows updated guidelines released Wednesday by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority.

Following a similar announcement at the state level, PPS also announced it would pause contact tracing and quarantining in schools but it would keep testing available for people who become symptomatic.