PPS to make outdoor masking optional starting March 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools announced Thursday outdoor masking will be optional starting March 1.

According to the announcement, school dances and other in-person activities will resume. Additionally, Civic Use of Building permits will be available for community members, so they can use the school when classes aren’t in session.

The district did not explicitly say if the indoor mask mandate would be lifted or not.

Nearly a week ago, health and education officials announced masking and other COVID protocols would return to local control after March 31. This means school districts will be able to make decisions based on how COVID is impacting their schools and individual community.

On Wednesday, health officials said the state may hit a point where hospitals are no longer overwhelmed sooner than initially forecasted.

“Instead of the end of March, it looks more like March 18 or so,” said Dr. Peter Graven, a data scientist with Oregon Health and Science University.

The decision will ultimately be state health leaders’ and the governor’s to make. However, repealing the mask mandate in mid-March does not include schools. That date remains March 31.