PPS to offer COVID-19 vaccines during high school registration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While teachers get ready for the upcoming school year, Portland’s high schools will be giving students several chances to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Portland Public Schools announced the district is offering multiple chances for students, staff and other members of the community to get vaccinated before the return to full-time, in-person instruction. The schools will offer vaccinations during high school registrations with the help of community and government partners.

The August high school clinics are open to students and their families ages 12 and older. No appointments are necessary and there will be no cost.

At most locations, PPS says students ages 12-14 will need consent from their parent or guardian. However, students under 18 will need their parent or guardian’s consent at locations partnering with Costco Pharmacy, which includes Lincoln and Wells-Barnett High School.

Find the full schedule of vaccine opportunities below:

For more information about PPS’ vaccine resources, visit this website.