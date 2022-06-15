PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public School District Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to expand its ban on weapons on school grounds, to include concealed carry guns.

The move comes in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas shooting, where 19 school children and two teachers were shot and killed last month.

Guns were already banned from Oregon public buildings, and under a new law Oregon school boards can can now extend the ban to concealed handgun license holders.

PPS Board Member Gary Hollands said his focus going into the vote was to keep kids safe, whether the ban passed or not.