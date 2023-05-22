Preschool for All is taking what it learned from year one and improving the program in year two

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During the 2022-2023 school year, 718 Multnomah County children received a free preschool education through the Preschool for All program. Next year, the county hopes to help almost twice as many kids.

As the school year comes to an end, Leslee Barnes, who oversees Preschool for All as director of the Preschool and Early Learning Division at Multnomah County, said her team is reflecting on what worked in the program’s inaugural year and what changes they’d like to make in the future.

Overall, Barnes said she’s proud of how the first year went, especially the fact that the county exceeded the number of children it had hoped to place in preschool. The goal was to provide slots for 500 preschoolers and instead, the county was able to offer more than 700 slots.

“That really, I think, is a testament to the need and our ability to partner with those childcare providers in the community that they trust us to expand,” she said.

Barnes attributes the success to her team identifying vacancies and filling them with an eligible child quickly. The team saw there were opportunities to expand to additional spots and acted on them.

In the 2023-2024 school year, Barnes said 20% of the Preschool for All providers plan to expand their facilities. To help them do so, Multnomah County recently announced at the county budget meeting that there will be a facilities fund available in 2024 to help cover the cost of expansion.

One thing that continues to be a challenge is staffing. During the pandemic, many child care workers left the industry to pursue other professions. Now, providers are still working to rebuild their staff.

Multnomah County has been working to provide competitive wages for its Preschool for All staff members and has been partnering with Mt. Hood Community College to recruit college students and high school students to become future child care providers.

The Preschool and Early Learning Division has also considered contacting people through the Latino Network in Portland and the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization (IRCO) to see if anyone associated with those organizations might be interested in working in child care.

Next year, Barnes said Preschool for All hopes to improve the experience for children who have inclusive needs or special needs. The program is working with providers to see what help they need to ensure early education experiences are positive for all children, including those who have additional needs.

“We’re adding more staff into that inclusive system to really support those providers. And we’re working with the health department. We have an investment there with behavioral health to really support those children in their placements and make sure those providers are not just left on their own,” Barnes said.

After hearing feedback from families during this school year, Barnes said program administrators realized there’s a demand for more half-day preschool programs. During the 2022-2023 school year, the slots that were available were almost entirely for a full school day or a 10-hour day for working families.

Some families with kids who are 3 years old said that’s a long day for their kids and they’d like to have shorter options. So, in the coming school year, Barnes said there will be more four-hour days available.

Preschool for All will still offer families the option of either sending their kids to preschool during the school year, from September to June, or for the entire year. Barnes said it’s important the families selected for Preschool for All ask questions of providers to find out which program and which hours or schedule works best for them.

Another change Barnes hopes to bring about in the future is a family-led guidance board, something parents and guardians can participate in to better share their Preschool for All experience with county leaders.

Barnes said this would help her team better adjust the program to meet families’ needs.

Preschool for All is paid for by a 1.5% tax on income over $125,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers, and an additional 1.5% on taxable income over $250,000 for individuals and $400,000 for joint filers. Eventually, the program hopes to provide free preschool to all Multnomah County 3- and 4-year-olds.

In early 2023, Multnomah County reported more funding for the program than it initially expected. Barnes believes this is because it was a capital gains tax and people made more money in the first year than the county thought they would make.

With more money saved for the program, Barnes said it will allow them to save for future years when the tax collection isn’t as high.

If the surplus continues, officials can adjust the tax rate accordingly.

After its first year, Barnes has heard from families struggling to make ends meet who said Preschool for All allowed them to re-examine their budget and put money toward other necessities in their life besides child care.

Preschool for All is still accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year until May 31. The county said placements will not be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, all applications received within the window will be considered at the same time.

Families are encouraged to research preschool options, speak to providers and visit programs before applying and listing their preferred preschool facilities.

To be eligible, a child must be 3 or 4 years old on or before September 1, 2023 and have at least one parent or legal guardian living in Multnomah County.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the county anticipates it will have at least 1,400 Preschool for All lots open for children.