PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a months-long search, Newberg School District has named its new superintendent after firing superintendent Joe Morelock in November.

On Tuesday, Steve Phillips was named the new superintendent. Phillips resigned as deputy superintendent of Beaverton schools back in 2018 after making controversial tweets about immigrants.

The school district has been under fire since the board introduced a ban on Pride and “Black Lives Matter” flags, which later turned into a ban on political or controversial symbols.

Decisions on enforcement of that ban will be led by the superintendent.