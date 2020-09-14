Some previously in-person, Oregon schools closing, go online due to wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Schools that had been approved to hold in-person learning in their districts due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic are either canceling classes or switching to remote learning as wildfires threaten communities or create hazardous air quality levels.

The cancellations in Oregon and Southwest Washington are widespread, with a few exceptions.

Portland Public Schools will continue distance learning but will close school facilities for all activities with the exception of meal distribution, which will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at most meal distribution sites.

Meanwhile, Tigard-Tualatin Schools will start the year remotely, but will not deliver any meals.

Oregon State University is also closed on Monday.

Dozens of wildfires have been tearing through the region since Labor Day, after hot, dry and windy weather conditions resulted in infernos that have devastated communities up and down the West Coast.