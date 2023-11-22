PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters in support of Portland teachers congregated outside city hall Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of protestors, young and old, were gathered, the day after numerous Portland Public Schools board members had their houses vandalized, with spray-painted messages left on cars and driveways.

Wednesday marks the start of the strike’s 4th week, with tensions still high and the governor even tweeting “get this done tonight.”

Protesters massed outside Portland City Hall in support of teachers on Nov. 22, 2023 (KOIN)

Negotiations haven’t progressed any closer to a deal, with PPS telling KOIN 6 on Tuesday night that there were no talks planned, although both sides were hard at work.