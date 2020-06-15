PSU honors class of 2020 in virtual commencement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University honored its class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony this weekend. There were approximately 6,000 students in this year’s graduating class.

University President Stephen Percy made a point to say that while the graduates were not getting their physical diplomas on Sunday, it took nothing away from the hard work it took to reach this point.

“You know that you got where you are today because you worked for it, you earned it,” said Percy. “And nothing—not a person, not a virus—can ever take your spirit away and your fortitude’s with you because you are resilient.”

Graduates in this year’s class ranged from ages 18 all the way up to 73. Of the 6,000 graduates, more than 1,500 earned masters degrees.