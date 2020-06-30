PSU now a national center for cybersecurity

PSU will soon offer a Master's program in the field

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the world becomes more intertwined online in our personal, business and civic lives, cybersecurity is increasingly valuable.

Portland State University is the only research university in the state to be designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Research, a distinction that gives them opportunities for federal funding and offer new degrees and fields of study.

The designation came from the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, PSU officials said in a release.

Birol Yesilada, the director of PSU’s Mark O. Hatfield School of Government, coordinated PSU’s cybersecurity initiatives and submitted the application. In a statement Yesilada said, ““It gives PSU nationwide recognition to be among universities recognized to be national resource centers.”

PSU will soon offer a new Master’s degree in cybersecurity, more research projects and developing workforce training. Officials say the research can help prevent future data breaches and ransomware attacks.