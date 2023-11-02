PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With all the changes associated with the pandemic, challenges in our economy, the Great Resignation, and other factors, people are changing jobs more than ever.

Talya Bauer, Cameron Professor of Management, at the Portland State University School of Business has been conducting research on this very topic.

Bauer stopped by KOIN 6 AM Extra to tell more about her work, including which factors could lead to on-the-job success.

To learn more about Portland State University’s School of Business and their research, click here.

Watch the full video in the player above.