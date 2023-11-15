PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University recently received a new national designation for its role in supporting minority students.

The Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution designation recognizes colleges and universities with at least 10% Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander undergraduate enrollment.

Betty Izumi, professor and interim dean for student and alumni affairs with the school of public health, and Ame Lambert, vice president of global diversity and inclusion, joined AM Extra to discuss the designation.

