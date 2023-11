PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Would you say Gen Z readers prefer reading print or digital?

In this day and age, you’d probably guess digital, however, research reveals that they prefer to read the old-fashioned way as opposed to e-books or audiobooks.

Portland State English professors Kathi Inman Berens and Rachel Noorda joined AM Extra to talk about the research they conducted.

Watch the full video in the player above.