Public schools are ‘safest places for our kids’

No known cases of COVID-19 have been reported in any Oregon schools

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — Public schools across Oregon are staying open to students as the coronavirus spreads across the state.

No known cases of COVID-19 had been reported in any Oregon schools by Thursday afternoon, attributing to the sense that keeping kids in schools outweighs potential risks.

If schools were closed, parents and grandparents who would have to care for kids at home could possibly face a greater risk of falling ill with the virus. Young children and teens typically have mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all, and could expose adults to the virus unknowingly.

There’s also the problem of parents needing to continue going to work to provide for their families.

Emptying out schools could also cause problems for kids who depend on low-income meal programs and special education.

“We know right now all of the guidance we are getting is that the safest place for kids is in our schools. That’s not because the virus is not presenting itself there yet, it’s that they get so many wrap-around services in our schools,” explained Lillian Govus with Salem-Keizer Public Schools.

The Oregon Education Association of Teachers Union released a statement Thursday, saying it wants the state to have educators placed on paid leave if they are self-quarantined or if districts order school closures. The union also wants educators or students who are at high-risk or live with someone who is high-risk to be allowed to stay home.

Oregon’s Spring Break is scheduled to start at the end of next week. Some have suggested moving it up earlier or extending the break. For now, public school remains in session.

Some public school districts have, however, canceled extracurriculars and athletic events.

In a letter to families and staff, Portland Public Schools announced the decision to suspend events that bring large groups of students, adults and community members together for 30 days starting on Thursday, including school-based assemblies and events, field trips and professional development meetings and events. Athletic events will be held without audiences.

The PPS statement read, in part:

“The safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to work in close partnership with public health authorities to minimize both the spread of coronavirus and disruption to schools and students. We will continue emphasizing the importance of handwashing at school. Our custodians will continue to prioritize high-touch surfaces in classrooms and common areas. And we are making sure schools have adequate cleaning supplies.”

Other school districts following the same protocols include Beaverton School District, Hillsboro School District, Eugene School District and Salem-Keizer Public Schools, all of which released the same coordinated statement as PPS.