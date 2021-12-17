Newberg recall of Dave Brown passes ballot hurdle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Yamhill County Clerk’s Office confirmed Friday morning the recall effort to remove Newberg School Board Chair Dave Brown has enough signatures to be put on the ballot.

The move to recall Brown comes after the school board voted to remove Dr. Joe Morelock as superintendent without cause. His termination came amid controversy over Black Lives Matter and Pride flag ban on school property.

Students at Newberg High walked out Thursday in support of minority students, following a month’s long discussion over BLM and pride symbols being banned on campus.

Board member Brian Shannon also has until 5 p.m. Friday to resign or face a special election in January.