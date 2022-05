Portland, Ore. (KOIN) – Reynolds School District announced a staffing shortage has led the district to cancel class for elementary and middle school students Friday, May 20 and Friday, May 27.

However, Reynolds High School and Reynolds Learning Academy students will still have classes on both of those days.

“We understand the burden on our families with this announcement, and we appreciate your patience as we work to ensure safety for all students,” the district said in a statement.