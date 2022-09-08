PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite authorizing a strike over a week ago, Ridgefield teachers on Wednesday said they have agreed to another bargaining session before a potential strike.

The strike was initially set to happen Friday if a deal was not made Wednesday night. However, the Ridgefield School District and Ridgefield Education Association plan to meet Thursday evening for another bargaining session.

REA, which represents more than 200 teachers and staff in the district, previously said they are attempting to reach a contract agreement as soon as possible to avoid disruption of the school year. Teachers in Ridgefield have been working without a contract since Sept. 1.

Competitive pay, crowded classes and overworked staff are among the issues on the table.

The district says it is hopeful to reach a resolution.

If the district and union cannot reach an agreement, a strike could still happen on Friday.

KOIN 6 will be following this developing story.