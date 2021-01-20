Ridgefield teacher pulls off virtual choir for her students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pulling off a virtual choir performance is not easy, especially when you’re dealing with 5th through 8th graders. But Ridgefield teacher Bobbe Whetsell was determined.

“I thought, these kids have signed up for a choir, they enjoy making music together, and I wasn’t about to let COVID change that for them,” said Whetsell, who teaches at both Sunset Ridge Intermediate and View Ridge Middle School.

“I am not a tech person,” she said, but downloaded the technology to make the performances happen.

She had her students record their parts at home and then, using the technology, she combined the performance together for every grade level.

Not every student participated, she admitted. “But hopefully seeing it all put together, and they realize, ‘OK, I’m not alone’ when this is all done, they’ll be more confident to participate this time.”

Whetsell told KOIN 6 News music is what has gotten so many people through this difficult period, and she knew she had to keep it alive with the students.

“They were beaming when they were seeing each other.”