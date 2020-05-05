‘Right of Passage’: Tigard HS seniors pick up caps, gowns

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday was a special day at Tigard High School. The district handed out caps, gowns, and honor cords to graduating seniors — from a safe distance, of course.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in our lifetimes,” said Principal Brian Bailey. “We’re going to follow the social distancing standards, we’re going to follow the governor’s stay-at-home orders and all of the rules that come with that. And at the same time we’re going to find creative ways to honor these kids. They worked hard for 13 years — to have it shut down the way it did on March 12th for us is — is hard.”

Students drove through the parking lot to pick up their graduation gear. Staff stood on the sidewalk and cheered them on with pompoms and music.

“It’s a momentous time. It’s a right of passage for these seniors and we just want to make sure they are celebrated the way they should be even though their year was cut short,” said staff member Patti Mason.