PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some pre-school students in Salem will need to wait longer to return to the classroom after the roof of a yurt that housed their outdoor classes was stolen.

Kaleidoscope Preschool built the yurt, with plans to build 3 momre. A trailer with the covers for all 4 was stolen from the school, rendering the space useless.

Now, the school is raising money to replace them. More than $1000 of the $15,000 goal was raised over the last week.