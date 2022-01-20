Salem-Keizer schools to hold virtual safety seminars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem-Keizer School District is hosting three virtual seminars in the coming months all focused on improving safety.

Each session will be led by security and counseling staff, local law enforcement and community organization partners.

The first of three sessions will be Wednesday, January 26, and aims to teach those in attendance about the safety protocols and emergency procedures the district already has in place.

The second, on February 24 focuses on social media and online safety.

The district said they will be sharing how to improve awareness of what your kid is doing online, how to help them understand social responsibility in a digital age and prevent online threats and cyberbullying.

The final session, on March 30 will discuss tolerance and inclusivity in district schools — hoping to stress the importance of a safe learning environment.

Each session will have different panelists focusing on the specific message for each night.

More information on the various seminars can be found on the district website.