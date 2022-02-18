Salem-Keizer students, parents to protest for ‘mask choice’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem-Keizer students and parents are the latest to challenge Oregon’s mask mandate with plans to protest late Friday morning.

The protest is expected to begin at 10 a.m. outside the Salem-Keizer Support Services Center.

A Facebook post was shared detailing the rally and calling for mask choice.

Over the past few weeks, several schools in Oregon and Southwest Washington have rallied in protest of the mask mandate.

On Thursday, Molalla River School District announced all schools would be closed Friday to ensure student safety after a parent-organized walk-out over mask rules earlier in the week.

Many protests broke out after Oregon health officials and Washington state governors announced indoor mask mandates would be lifted sometime in March. Both states may repeal the requirement earlier, however.

Despite this, the Oregon Health Authority said the mandate would not be lifted for Oregon schools before March 31.