PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new report from OSHA found the rate of teacher injuries from students in Salem-Keizer School District is above the national average.

The report came after growing teacher safety concerns dealing with violent students this past spring and Salem-Keizer School District and OSHA have now released ways to solve the problem.

According to the Salem-Keizer Education Association, some of the changes include adding more behavior intervention centers for students as well as adding more staff like educators, counselors and social workers.

OSHA officials said in the report that more staff is needed in schools because “providing students with the support and services they need is expected to also protect employees from injuries.”

Further recommendations also include giving all staff, including bus drivers, better training to understand the hazards of being exposed to violent students and how to respond.