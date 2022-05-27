Superintendent Tim Porter, posting on Facebook, said the closure is due to a 'stark rise' in sick and absent employees.

The Pamplin Media Group is a KOIN 6 News partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (Pamplin Media Group) — The Scappoose School District has announced that schools will be closed Friday, May 27, for lack of staffing.

The announcement from Superintendent Tim Porter was released Thursday, May 26, and has been posted on the district’s Facebook page.

The message to staff and families reads, “In light of the stark rise in staff absences and illnesses throughout our district, we find ourselves in a situation where we are not able to safely open schools tomorrow, Friday, May 27. We do not have enough staff, substitutes, or administrators to cover all of our classrooms and supervision needs.”

Porter continues, “Please know we have done everything in our power to prevent this closure, including having staff members cover multiple classes for absent colleagues, having administrators cover classes, and increasing our substitute pool, but this has not been enough to prevent this closure.”

Cases of COVID-19 have again been rising in Oregon and Washington, although it’s unclear whether the spate of illnesses in Scappoose schools are related to the pandemic.