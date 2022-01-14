Several Beaverton schools prepare for virtual learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several schools in the Beaverton School District canceled classes Friday as faculty and students prepare to transition to virtual classes next week.

The district announced Thursday seven schools would be transitioning to distance learning. Beaver Acres Elementary, Errol Hassell Elementary, McKinley Elementary, William Walker Elementary, Five Oaks Middle School, Community School and Passages Program will all be logging on Tuesday morning through at least Friday, Jan. 21.

Portland Public Schools also announced more schools in their district would be moving to distance learning next week.

Five schools are starting distance learning on Tuesday, including Alliance High School, Franklin High School, George Middle School, Kellogg Middle School and Harriet Tubman Middle School. The district said those five schools should return to class after Friday, January 21.

Cleveland High School and McDaniel High School who already transitioned to distance learning are expected to return on Tuesday, while Jefferson High School is returning Wednesday.

Roosevelt High School, Ockley Green Middle School and Kellogg Middle School will return on the 21st.