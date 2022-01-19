Students in Portland metro: Some online, many in-person

Some Portland schools are back to in-person learning this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many schools were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday. However many students in the Portland metro area also had Tuesday off as some districts prepared for remote learning in response to the omicron surge.

Beaverton

Beaverton students did not have class on Tuesday as teachers got a day to prepare for remote learning, a statement posted on their website said. After Friday, the district will re-evaluate whether in-person learning can resume.

Last week. the Beaverton School District announced 8 schools would transition to distance learning. Beaver Acres Elementary, Errol Hassell Elementary, McKinley Elementary, William Walker Elementary, Five Oaks Middle School, Vose Elementary, Mountain View Middle School, Community School and Passages Program will be remote beginning Wednesday morning through at least Friday, Jan. 21.

Greenway Elementary School will also go remote beginning Wednesday.

Portland

Last week, Portland Public Schools also announced more schools in their district would be moving to distance learning.

Five schools begin distance learning on Tuesday: Alliance High School, Franklin High School, George Middle School, Kellogg Middle School and Harriet Tubman Middle School. The district said those five schools should return to class after Friday, January 21.

Cleveland High School and McDaniel High School who already transitioned to distance learning returned on Tuesday, while Jefferson High School returns to in-person instruction on January 24.

Roosevelt High School, Ockley Green Middle School and Kellogg Middle School will return on January 21.

David Douglas District

Last week the David Douglas School District closed for 2 days to let teachers prepare for distance learning if they needed to pivot. But as of now, only Earl Boyles Elementary is closed.

A David Douglas spokesperson said, “Our staff absences have been increasing recently, and we knew we may have to move one or more schools into remote learning. “

Salem-Keizer

Salem-Keizer School District students stayed home from school last Friday as the district took a planned precautionary day off amid hundreds of staff and thousands of students who called out sick.

Superintendent Christy Perry told KOIN 6 News the administrative team meets twice-a-day to evaluate how many staff they have and if it’s possible to have in-person instruction. They took last Friday off as part of a plan to not have to switch to distance learning.

Perry told KOIN 6 News they are setting up test sites Thursday for staff and are waiting for more take-home tests for students.