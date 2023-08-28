PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday morning, students and teachers are returning to Beaverton schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

This year, one of the primary focuses for Beaverton schools is dual languages, an initiative pushed forward by superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas.

Balderas told KOIN 6 that the landscape of language is changing, so kids of all ages need to have the opportunity to learn multiple languages.

“We’re really excited our instructional department put together a multiyear plan with the opportunity for all our kids, that’s the goal, all our kids to have a second language opportunity,” Balderas said. “We have over 100 languages. So we want our kids to be multilingual or have the opportunity to become multilingual.”

This school year will be the first of the new five-year strategy for the district, which includes a focus on student safety and well-being, early education, educational equity and college and career readiness.

