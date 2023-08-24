PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A new study has found that Oregon ranks in the five worst states for college graduates based on key factors like the average starting salary, post-college debt levels, and job availability.

The ranking was created by business advice site Venture Smarter. Oregon ranked in the bottom five for the number of graduate-aged workers in the state, at 8.4%.

The ranking reveals the best states for graduates by assigning each a score out of ten, based on how they perform for entry-level earning potential, college degree value, the burden of student debt, and entry-level job opportunities.

The worst state for graduates was Pennsylvania. Despite scoring highly for financial burden, as the average student has $35,385 in debt, the state was let down by its degree value. The typical student’s tuition costs $14.5k in Pennsylvania, which is 43% higher than the national average ($10k). Graduate rates could also be improved, as the state stands at 32%.

Oregon ranked in the five worst states for graduates, with low scores for job opportunities. The state scored in the bottom five for the percentage of graduate-aged workers within the workforce, with just 8.4% of workers in that age group, lower than the state average of 9.6.

