PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — With Portland Public Schools students back at school following the almost month-long teacher strike, questions still hang in the air.

On Tuesday, the school board and the district’s 3,500 teachers are set to vote on the tentative deal.

The agreement would be for a three-year contract that features teacher pay raises, student mental health support, more planning time, and more parent input on class sizes.

The district has warned that the new contract will require budget cuts, but where those cuts will come from is still unknown.

The strike, which lasted for 26 days, added 11 more days to the school calendar to make up for missed time.

Those added days will shorten winter break by a week and add on some periodic days throughout the rest of the year.