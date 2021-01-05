Teachers prioritized for vaccine, eases concerns for many

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As school districts discuss and debate whether, when and how students should return to in-person instruction, there is “a lot of concern” about any return in Beaverton.

Some teachers are worried about going back in person partially because Gov. Brown’s December 23 decision was sudden and partially because they’re concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, said Beaverton Education Association President Sara Schmitt.

“There is a lot of concern about coming back in person, in a lot of forms,” Schmitt told KOIN 6 News, “knowing how much the virus is still spreading in our communities.”

By January 19, the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority will notify school districts about their thoughts on re-opening. Gov. Brown set a target date of February 15 for more students to return to in-person learning.

Schmitt said the governor’s announcement “caused a lot of anxiety. In-person instruction is the best way for us to teach students, but this sudden announcement has caused concern because we don’t have a plan.”

There is some hope among teachers because of the vaccine, and Oregon health officials said the plan is to have teachers in the 1B group for vaccinations, she said.

“Having educators prioritized is a big positive for us. I know there’s a lot of urgency among educators to get the vaccine,” Schmitt said.

The issue has deeply divided parents and the community. At a protest over the weekend, one parent told KOIN 6 News she didn’t want her kids back in a classroom yet.

“I do not think it’s safe right now for kids to go back,” this parent said. “A vaccine is in sight. If we can be patient, than we can beat this. But if we rush into this, there will be lives lost.”